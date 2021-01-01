From titan lighting
Titan Lighting Arctic 53 in. Natural/Gray Large Rectangle Stone Coffee Table, Concrete/Atlantic Brushed
Add a decor staple to your family room with the Titan Lighting Arctic Coffee Table. Featuring a rustic style, this coffee table will enhance the warm vibe of your living space. It has a wooden frame, so it conveys elegance and charm. It has a stone top, enhancing your living space with a unique and luxurious piece. Made with a durable design, this coffee table will stay in great condition for a long time. Color: Concrete/Atlantic Brushed.