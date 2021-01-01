Arctech Pro THS Edition for iPhone 11 Pro Case: Thermaphene & Venting Performance Cooling - Wireless Charging Compatible - Drop-Test Certified up.

Designed for Unhindered Gaming Performance: Built from the ground up to reduce heat buildup common in most other cell phone cases, aiding long-term battery health and boosting overall smartphone performance Industry-First, Thermaphene-Based Heat Dissipation: Redirects trapped heat through a thermally conductive lining adjacent to vented airflow channels to significantly improve cooling compared to traditional cases Wireless Charging Compatible: Works seamlessly with Qi-certified phone chargers Network-Performance Optimized: Offers thermal protection without impacting internet connectivity, ensuring smooth gameplay and video streaming Drop-Test Certified Up to 10ft: A scratch-resistant backplate with shock-absorbant side walls allow the Arctech case to protect against most minor accidents Included Components: Case Only