From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Arcoz Denim 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue
Bring your home decor together with the Artistic Weavers 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This rug features a modern style, adding an upscale touch to your living area. It has a stain-resistant design and color fade-resistant materials. It has a floral print, adding a graceful element to any room. This hooked rug is designed with elements of blue, helping to create a beautiful environment. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Color: Denim.