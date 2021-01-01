Arcola 47" W Closet System Starter Kit

Heavy-duty clothes rack with shelves hanging rod and drawers, large closet storage system & closet garment shelves.Organize coats, shirts, pants, and more on the hanger rack. A perfect fit for your home with a warming atmosphere. Impressively strong and sturdy with vintage and industrial style. Its compact design makes it ideal for any place in your home without taking too much space with lots of storage room. Such as laundry room, living rooms, walk-in closet, bedrooms, attics, clothes shop, basements, and garages, or as a commercial-grade garment rack in clothing. Finish: Retro Brown