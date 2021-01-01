'Architecture Stairs' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Hand-stretched in the USAHang anywhere with the attached sawtooth hangersSolid wood frame for durability and stabilityProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 65% Polyester, 35% cotton canvasAdditional Materials: WoodColor: White/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Olavo AzevedoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Architecture StairsColor Combination: Black & WhiteEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D): 19Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 47" H x 35" W x 2" D): 47Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 47" H x 35" W x 2" D): 35Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 47" H x 35" W x 2" D): 2Frame Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 47" H x 35" W x 2" D): 11Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D