Globe Electric Architect 28 in. Matte Mint Desk Lamp

Globe Electric's Architect 28 in. Swing Arm Desk Lamp is an ideal option for desk lighting. The spring-loaded swing arm is easily adjustable, stretching to 28 in. at its tallest, to direct light wherever you need it the most. The long cord allows you the ability to place the light anywhere you want regardless of where your wall socket is located. The rotary on/off switch is conveniently located at the top of the lamp shade for quick and easy use. Requires one E26/medium base 60-Watt bulb (sold separately).