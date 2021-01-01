Archie Wall Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (8502L-OB)

The Archie Wall Light by Hudson Valley Lighting is where minimalism and avant-garde styling meet, due to its combination of simple shapes and inventive angles. The design drew its inspiration from a traditional wax-and-flame candelabra and turned it into a modernist electric fixture. This purposely asymmetrical piece makes a statement with its unique artistic sensibility, its jagged rectangular stems extending to hold cylindrical sockets upward. Exposed tubular bulbs round out the look of this angular piece. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze