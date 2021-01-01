From graham & brown
Graham & Brown Archetype Natural Wallpaper
A contemporary take on a mid century styling, Archetype Natural brings elements of easy living, with modern metallic highlights and geometric forms. Neutral soft matt substrate is adorned with soft gold metallic geometric design to create effortless design. At Graham & Brown we have a huge range of wallpaper designs for you to choose from whether you're decorating your bathroom, living room, bedroom or just an accent wall we will have a wallpaper to suit your style!