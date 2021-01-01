Robert Abbey Archer FL Archer 81" Arc Floor Lamp Warm Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Robert Abbey Archer FL Archer 81" Arc Floor Lamp The name says it all! Archer is offered in two sizes and two finishes. The square metal tubing graduates in size from the base to the shade, providing an airy effect as the shade dangles overhead. Heavy marble base holds Archer steady. Shade is produced with a self-fabric diffuser which prevents one from looking up into the bulbs. Small and Large Archer are available in two finish options: Polished Nickle and Warm BrassFeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a linen and self fabric bottom shade and diffuserIncludes energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbsDimmer switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 80-1/2"Width: 60-1/4"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 53 lbsShade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Top Diameter: 19"Shade Bottom Diameter: 20"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Warm Brass