Delta Children Archer 4-in-1 Crib, Bianca + Serta Perfect Slumber Dual Sided Recycled Fiber Core Crib and Toddler Mattress (Bundle)

CONVERTIBLE CRIB: Converts from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed and full size bed with headboard & footboard (Daybed Rail included; Toddler Guardrail #0080 and Full Size Bed Rails #0050 sold separately) GROWS WITH BABY: The 3 position mattress height adjustment on this crib allows you to lower the mattress as your baby begins to sit or stand BUILT TO LAST: Strong and sturdy wood construction helps create a dream nursery where you’ll spend plenty of Mommy and Me/Daddy and Me time; Easy assembly SAFEST OPTION: Non-toxic construction is free from harmful materials/chemicals; Meets or exceeds flammability, lead, phthalate and CPSIA testing and does not contain toxic fire retardants MADE FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS: Firm fiber core made from recycled bottles delivers the perfect firmness level for newborns and toddlers while helping save over 300 bottles from the landfill—great for babies, great for the environment EASY-TO-CLEAN WATERPROOF COVER: Durable, waterproof vinyl cover is easy to clean and hypoallergic; Both sides of the mattress feature a waterproof cover, so flip the mattress when it comes time for your baby to move to a toddler bed for freshness