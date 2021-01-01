Arceneaux Cozy 4 Step Pet Stair

Help your pet get safely up on the couch or their favorite spot on the bed without having to lift or carry them. No more jumping or struggling for your pet, these sturdy stairs are made with high-density comfort foam. Comfort foam pet stairs are made in different sizes to be a perfect match for your dog or cat. Stairs are easily moved from room to room and have a removable and washable comfort cover. Give your pet the independence to get to their favorite spot with ease.