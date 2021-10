Traditional designs developed to bring old world charm to your home or office. Featuring a fringed top and bottom, this rug is not only elegant, but also durable and easy to care for, while having the appearance of a fine handmade rug at an affordable price. Produced on the latest Wilton Looms in Turkey with 100% of the finest polyester fiber, this rug is sure to win everybody's heart. Color: Beige/Blue.