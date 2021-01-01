Grandeur Arc Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Set with Parthenon Knob - Vintage Brass - 839723

Grandeur ARCPAR_TP_ESET_234 Arc Solid Brass Tall Plate Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Set with Parthenon Knob and 2-3/4" Backset Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Set and Passage Handle Function: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key in the deadbolt and can be locked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:Hand forged from solid brassHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Trim Height: 11"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Locking Mechanism: ThumbturnCylinder: 5 Pin CLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass Single Cylinder Vintage Brass