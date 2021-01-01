Grandeur Arc Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Knobset with Coventry Knob - Antique Pewter - 854168

Grandeur ARCCOV_TP_ESET_234 Arc Solid Brass Rose Tall Plate Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Knob Set with Coventry Knob and 2-3/4" Backset Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:Hand forged from solid brass and porcelainHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Edge Bore: 1"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightTrim Height: 11"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Handle Height: 2-5/16"Handle Width: 2-5/16"Handle Projection: 2-7/16"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CLatch Faceplate: Square CornerLocking Mechanism: ThumbturnMaterial: Brass, Porcelain Single Cylinder Antique Pewter