Grandeur Arc Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Bordeaux Crystal Knob - Lifetime Brass - 804031

Grandeur ARCBOR_TP_SD_NA Arc Solid Brass Tall Plate Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Bordeaux Crystal Knob Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on doors with no cross boreCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-9/16"Trim Height: 11"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Material: Brass, Crystal Lifetime Brass