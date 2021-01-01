Arc Ellipse Medium Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear (188250-1054)

Made in the U.S.A. by Hubbardton Forge. The Arc Ellipse Medium Pendant Light Collection is defined by the integrity and simplicity of Hubbardton Forge design. This adjustable pendant highlights the versatility of the hand-forged ironwork Hubbardton Forge designers are known for. Slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. Available in choice of finish and opal, stone, or pearl glass. Suitable for damp locations. Choose between incandescent or fluorescent lamping. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear., Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting