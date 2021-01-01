Arbyrd Armoire

Stylish storage where you need it. This storage cabinet from the HomePlus collection will fit all your storage needs. Behind each framed panel door, this tall storage cabinet features one fixed shelf and two adjustable shelves for customizable storage space. This cabinet is a perfect place to store clothes, books, towels, and more! This cabinet with doors also includes a swing-out storage door with three adjustable and three fixed shelves for additional storage and organization for items like DVDs, CDs, video games—whatever home items need a place to be stored. To better accommodate your space, this storage cabinet can be assembled with the swing-out storage door on the left or right side. Convenient cord organization with an enclosed back panel helps keeps your storage armoire free of cord clutter. Adjustable levelers at the base ensure that your cabinet with storage doors will be aligned and level, even if the floor is not. Finished in Salt Oak®, this good-looking wood storage cabinet will have your home looking clean and organized in no time. Finish: Salt Oak