ROYALE LINENS Arboretum Tropical Floral Print 100% Cotton King Comforter and Sham Set, Multi-colored

Arboretum Comforter Set Create a tropical garden oasis in your bedroom with the Royale Linens Arboretum Reversible Comforter Set. This design features a stunning watercolor tropical floral print in green and yellow with pops of purple and red on a crisp white ground. A beautiful style for anyone's bed from first apartments to master bedrooms and even college dorms. Benefits: 100% cotton fabric is light, soft, natural, and breathable Polyester fill to keep you cozy without getting too hot Affordable prices that fit any budget, without sacrificing quality Beautiful colors to complement any decor Dimensions: King: 1 - 110" x 96" Comforter, 2 - 20" x 36" King shams Easy Care: Machine wash in a large capacity machine, remove promptly from dryer to avoid excess wrinkling 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed!: If you do not absolutely love these sheets, return them within 30 days for a full refund. We will work with you to resolve any issue and ensure that you are satisfied with your experience. Color: Multi-colored.