MOEN Arbor Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Bar Faucet with Reflex and Power Clean in Oil Rubbed Bronze

The transitional style of the MOEN Arbor Single-Handle Pull-down Bar Faucet in Oil-Rubbed Bronze gives a streamlined look to virtually any bar sink. The oil-rubbed bronze finish is complemented with an aerated streaming and powerful rinse system. The Reflex system offers features and design enhancements that improve the way your faucet functions. These improvements work in concert with each other to enhance overall functionality and usability, with a pullout and pull down mechanism. Size: 12.25 In. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.