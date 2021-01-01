Arbor LED outdoor light fixtures are designed to look great and save money. These wall lanterns feature a unique, simple style that complements the exterior decor of any home. The protective burnished bronze finish adds rustic appeal to the fixture. The clear seedy glass cylinder forms a dramatic silhouette and inviting light. The LED engine inside this outdoor light fixture produces 708 lm, the equivalent of a 75 watt light Bulb, using only 10 watt of electricity. Because this light fixture is LED, there are no light bulbs to replace -ever. The sturdy, weather resistant cast aluminum construction and waterproof seal protect the lantern from harsh outdoor elements to ensure the long life of the fixture. These light fixtures are rated suitable to be installed in wet locations. Arbor LED outdoor light fixtures are energy star listed for energy savings and quality assurance; they are backed by a 3 year limited manufacturer's warranty. These outdoor lanterns install easily and deliver welcoming, safe and reliable exterior lighting. Designers Fountain Arbor 13.5-in H Burnished Bronze LED Outdoor Wall Light | LED32821-BNB