Hubbardton Forge Arbo Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 2 light
Streamlined, minimalistic, and artistic. The Arbo Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a distinctively crafted and spacious feeling design. A classic and seamless drum shade settles into an abstract latticework of hand forged Steel to warmly diffuse light. Simple detailing splits the asymmetrical lines of the frame and gives this sconce a natural, branch-inspired feeling. Unique, this fixture floats on walls with a light and airy feel, adding both a layer of interest and light to living spaces. Color: Silver. Finish: Burnished Steel. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting