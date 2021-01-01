Arbab 3 Light Semi-Flush Mount

The "Arbab Collection" is so unique from a design stance. The glass is actually shaped as a bulb and the bottom glass holder is designed like the bottom of a vintage screw type bulb. The wiring has a "vintage" element since it is twisted the way Thomas Edison first introduced the bulb. The metal work is black while the glass holder is brass. Shown here is the 3 light semi flush but there are many matching units such as an island fixture, circular fixture and more.