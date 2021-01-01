Arae For Iphone 12 Mini Case - Wallet Case With Pu Leather Card Pockets Back Flip Cover For Iphone 12 Mini 5.4 Inch - Blue

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu Brand: Arae Form Factor: Flip Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Mini 5.4 Inch, Iphone 12 Mini, Iphone 12 Mini 5.4' [Unique Design] This Back Filp Case Is Different From Others, Their Cards Will Press The Screen While Ours Wont, And The Edge Of The Case Is Designed Antiskid, Fully Protect Your Phone [Convenient] 3 Card Slots And A Pocket Help You Store Your Driving License Or Credit Card And Some Cash, The Two Strong Magnetic Buckle Stay Closed To Keep Your Belongings Security, Suitable For Everyday Use And Business Trip. [Exquisite] Iphone 12 Mini Case Has Exquisite Cut-Outs Access To All Buttons, Camera, Speaker And Connector, Allow Wireless Charging Without Removing The Case,[Should Be Unfolded, Refer To The Picture] [Durable] - The Tpu Case Is Firmly Adhered To The Wallet, Couldnt Be Removed, You Dont Have To Worry About It Falling Down.