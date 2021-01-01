From latitude run

Aracelys American Flag 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

$64.95
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Set a gorgeous dining table with American flag print pieces that coordinate perfectly. This American flag melamine dinnerware set is an attractive, functional, and welcome addition to any indoor or outdoor table. It's shatterproof and food safe properties, perfect for entertaining, this set will be a fun addition to your 4th of July or any patriotic party or use daily to add a bit of joy to your everyday. Easy to clean and top-rack dishwasher safe.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com