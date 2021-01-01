Artistic Weavers Araceli Peach/Gray 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug

The Araceli Collection showcases a traditional vintage design that will make a statement in any room by radiating elegance, comfort, and sophistication. This rug collection easily pairs with modern furniture or can be used to layer on top another rug for a fresh look. The machine woven construction of these pieces provides durability at a comfortable price point. Made with chenille-polyester in Turkey for a soft flat pile. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. 1-Year Limited Warranty. Color: Peach/Gray.