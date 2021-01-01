From first deal
Arabian Style Ceramic Metal Incense Burner Holder Eid Home Office Room-S
Advertisement
Main Features:? Fine Workmanship: Made of wrought iron+ceramic, fine workmanship for durable use. Simple to Use: Use a incense and create a romantic atmosphere (not including incense). With meditation and aid-sleeping effect. Gift Giving: This is a great piece of valuable collection a valuable very good present. SpecificationMaterial: Ceramic, MetalApplication: Living room, Dressing table, Jewelry store, Shop windowDimensionProduct Weight: 0.15/0.2kg S Size: 7.40 x 9.50 cm / 4.90x 3.70 inches L Size: 7.40 x 11.50 cm / 4.90 x 4.