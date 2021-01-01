From maxim lighting
Maxim Lighting Arabesque Large Pendant Light - Color: Silver
Cut with the intricacy of lasers, the Maxim Lighting Arabesque Large Pendant truly brings with it a sense of exotic elegance and sophistication. Suspended inside are strands of crystal beads glistening with the illumination from the included Xenon lamps. The shade is finished in silver and gold leaf, the intricate pattern forms a globe shape around the lengths of crystals. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver and Gold Leaf