MSI Arabescato Carrara Beveled3 in. x 6 in. Honed Marble Floor and Wall Tile Sample (0.12 sq. ft.)

Arabescato Carrara 3 in. x 6 in. is a natural stone marble that illustrates a classical romance. Smooth Honed surface of this subway tile has trendy soft white tones that exude chic elegance. With a large selection of sizes and accessories to choose from, Arabescato Carrara can easily be laid in a pattern or single layout. Note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pit's that are often filled. The filling can work it's way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer.