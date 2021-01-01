Popular Bath Arabella, Towel Set 3PC, Beige

Gorgeous Design: Fashionable for any bathroom or spa, Arabella Collection will add a modern touch to your room. Create a unique room that matches your personal style with bathroom accessories that showing off your style. Light up your bathroom room with this unique design towel set, quick, easy and affortable update to your bathroom's décor with elegance that is crafted to highlight your taste. Enhance Your Décor: Elegant Arabella 3 towel set design is sleek and modern to classic with trendy design adds a fresh clean look to any bathroom space. Take your bathroom décor to stylish level with stunning and great touch of elegance to your bathroom. IDEAL GIFT – This modern and contemporary design features 100% cotton material of towels, which will add a classy addition to any bathroom. Bath towel measures 24"x 44", hand towel measures 16"x 27", wash towel measures 12" x 18". Beautiful update to your space with this modern design to your bathroom. These towels are made of 100% cotton and highly absorbent. Machine wash cold and hang dry