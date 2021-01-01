Arabell 45" Wide Wood Server

A traditional design gets a contemporary update in this stylish server. Made from practical manufactured wood, this dapper design features gleaming brushed silver hardware, tapered square feet, and beadboard paneling. One open shelf with X-shaped side braces offers space for coffee mugs, crystal stemware, or a row of your favorite cookbooks, while a spacious two-door cabinet with a fixed shelf is perfect for stowing away serveware, place settings, and table linens. For a coastal-inspired ensemble in the formal dining room, start by rolling out an awning-striped area rug for a pleasant pop of pattern, then arrange linen-upholstered parsons chairs around a whitewash dining table in the center of the room, and set this server against the wall. Hang a rope-wrapped chandelier over the table to illuminate family meals and dinner parties in a timeless glow, and top this server with a bouquet of freshly-cut hydrangeas as a blooming floral centerpiece for any occasion. Color: Charcoal