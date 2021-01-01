Delta Ara MonitorÂ® 14 Series H2OkineticÂ® Tub & Shower Trim in Matte Black T14467-BL

DeltaÂ® H2OkineticÂ® Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head.* The end result is a shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching shower experience. DeltaÂ® pressure-balance valves use MonitorÂ® Technology to protect you and your family from sudden temperature changes. Matte Black makes a statement in your space, cultivating a sophisticated air and coordinating flawlessly with most other fixtures and accents. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard?saving you money without compromising performance.