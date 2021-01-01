From sam & libby
AR18000D ARACHNID Series 8000w Mono Amplifier 1Ohm Class D
Advertisement
AR1.8000D ARACHNID Series 8000 Watt 1-Ohm Mono Amplifier AR1.8000D ARACHNID Series 8000 Watt Mono Amplifier 1-Ohm Class D Amp. 1-ohm Stable Monoblock Operation for MAX Power. Bridge 2 Monoblocks Together for Double Power. Military Grade PCB w/ PWM MOSFET Power Supply. Direct Short, Thermal, & Overload Circuit Protection. High/Speaker Level & Low Level/RCA Input. 200mV-6V Low Level RCA Input. Pre-Amp Low-Level RCA Outputs (Select Models). 4g Power Wire & 8g Speaker Wire Outputs. Variable 12dB High & Low Pass Crossovers. 12dB Bass Boost Increases Low Octave Harmonics. 1800 Phase Shift Improves Low Octave Dynamics. Dash Mount Remote Control Included. Specifications:. Max Power (Watts): 8,000. RMS Power @ 4: 1,500 x 1. RMS Power @ 2: 2,500 x 1. RMS Power @ 1: 4,000 x 1. Remote Gain Control: Included. Low Pass Filter: 40-180Hz. Bass Boost: 0-13dB.