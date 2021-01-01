AR1500MK Car Amplifier and 8 Gauge Wiring Kit - 1500 Watts Max Power, 2/4 Ohm Stable, Class AB, Monoblock, Mosfet Power Supply, Remote Subwoofer.

Power - 2000 watts Max X 1 @2-ohms, 1000 watts Max X 1 @4-ohms Class A/B topology - Class A amplifiers have enormous amount of current flowing through its output transistors with no audio signal. Class B amplifiers have no current flowing through its outputs with no audio signal Low/high level inputs - a low level (RCA) input is measured in voltages. A high level (+/- wire) input is measured in wattages. Both essentially carry signal from your receiver to your amplifier to your speakers Variable low-pass Crossover - subwoofers reproduce sound based on a number of different low-range frequencies. You can set exact sound specifications for the bass frequency reproduction Variable bass Boost - bass Boost allows you to adjust the low bass within the boost Range to just the way you like it Variable gain control - The gain control is not for adjusting volume. It simply adjusts the amount of signal that is coming from your receiver and going to your amplifier*