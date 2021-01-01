AR1500M Car Amplifier 1500 Watts Max Power 2 4 Ohm Stable Class AB Monoblock Mosfet Power Supply Remote Subwoofer Control

POWER: Maximum Power Output of 1500 Watts at 2 Ohms into one channel. MAX Power Output of 750 Watts at 4 Ohms into one Channel. This amplifier is designed to run your subwoofer(s) giving them the power that they need to perform as they were meant to HIGH LEVEL INPUTS: Speaker level inputs are commonly referred to as high-level inputs. Speaker level inputs will be used to connect the AR1500M to your factory radio or an aftermarket radio that does not have low-level (RCA) inputs LOW LEVEL INPUTS: Line level inputs, also known as RCA inputs or low-level inputs, use RCA interconnect cables to link the AR1500M with the source unit. Most aftermarket radios have multiple pairs of RCA outputs that can connect to multiple amplifiers LOW-PASS CROSSOVER: A low-pass filter is an electronic circuit that removes all the notes below the filter's frequency setting. You will use the Low-pass filter to primarily keep high notes out of your subwoofer(