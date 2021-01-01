Haworth® Very® Mesh Buff Desk Chair

The Very Task office chair was born out of ergonomic research into the physical relationship between the user and the seating surface. Designed to react to your body's movements, the chair offers science-led support and optimal comfort. Perfect for the home or work office, the desk chair features easy-to-use adjustments to suit one's individual needs. Polished aluminum base and fixed arms Premium faux leather upholstered foam seat with 3 of seat depth adjustment Supportive mesh back Pneumatic seat height adjusts 16 to 21 vertically Tilt tension control allows user to recline 20 from the upright position Back can be locked in upright position Grey hard casters for soft flooring surfaces Made with up to 65% recycled content and is up to 98% recyclable Designed and tested for use in commercial spaces such as offices, restaurants, and hotels BIFMA level 3r certified