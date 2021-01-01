From all-clad

All-Clad ® Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

$199.95
In stock
Buy at crate&barrel

Description

Join the sous vide revolution practiced by professional chefs everywhere. This thermal circulator continuously pumps water at programmed temperature to ensure consistent cooking of vacuum-sealed foods within a tenth of degree of accuracy. Quiet and compact, the unit has an adjustable clamp that secures to any cooking vessel. The easy-to-use control panel displays real time temperature and timer to conveniently monitor progress. View all All Clad products Stainless steel LCD screen 5-gallon circulation capacity 1,000 watt motor Hand wash Stock pot sold separately Imported

