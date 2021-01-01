Weber Â® Smokey Mountain 22" Black Cooker Smoker

Advertisement
Generously slzed smoker lets you grill or smoke several slabs of ribs or a whole roast chicken or two. Dampers adjust heat and a water pan provides high humidity for juicy results, while the lid's built-in thermometer lets you monitor temperature to achieve the smoke-enhancing zone of 200 to 275 degrees. Finished in glossy black porcelain enamel, the smoker looks chic on your porch or patio. View all Weber products 726 sq.-in. cooking area Nickel-plated steel cooking grates Porcelain-enameled body Built-in thermometer on lid Rust-resistant dampers, fuel door and heat shield