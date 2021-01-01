Le Creuset ® Signature Fig 4.5-Qt. Round Dutch Oven

Enameled in a complex shade of purple you'll only find at Crate & Barrel, this cast iron Dutch oven is indispensable for slow-cooking, braising, searing, roasting or baking. Maintaining even and consistent heat, the pot has a smooth interior that promotes caramelization, resists stains and prevents sticking for easy cleanup. Sized to cook up three to four servings, the Dutch oven is ideal for family dinners or potlucks. Use it for whatever's on the menu, be it panang curry, sourdough bread or roasted chicken.Revered by both professional chefs and home cooks since its 1925 debut, Le Creuset's classic French cookware is prized for its utilitarian beauty and unsurpassed heat retention.View all Le Creuset exclusives Cast iron with enamel finish Stainless steel knob with gold finish Easy-grip loop handles No seasoning required Impervious to acid, alkali, odors and stains Resists chipping, cracking, crazing and scratching Easy-to-clean Excellent heat retention and distribution Tight-fitting lid circulates steam and returns moisture to food Safe to use with metal utensils Compatible with all cooktops, including induction Freezer-and oven-safe to 500F Not microwave-safe Dishwasher-safe; hand washing recommended Made in France