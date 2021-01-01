All-Clad Â® d3 Stainless Steel 7-Qt. Pasta Pentola with Insert and Lid

Outfitted with a colander insert, this seven-quart stock pot lifts easily to drain of cooked pasta. We also like it for steaming and blanching vegetables and shellfish. A boon for stock making, the insert removes bones and cooked vegetables while eliminating the need for straining, while the tight-fitting lid keeps in moisture to concentrate flavor. Tri-ply construction combines the strength and beauty of stainless steel with the conductivity of aluminum for consistent culinary results. Need help choosing? View our All Clad comparison chart. View all All Clad products Tri-ply construction of stainless steel and aluminum Stainless steel insert Safe for all cooktops Hand washing is recommended Oven-safe to 600 degrees