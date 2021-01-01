Shun ® Classic 6" Utility Knife

This amazing razor-sharp knife is created in Seki City, Japan's 700-year-old center for samurai swords. The ripple Damascus rust-free finish is achieved by forging 34 layers of steel on each side. Flexible, stick-resistant blade is stamped, hand-ground to an exceptional 16-degree angle, then hand-polished.View all Shun productsShun sharpening services available; view program details PDF format. 68 total layers of high-carbon stainless steel Blade has a 16 degree edge angle Rust- and stain-proof Ergonomic PakkaWood r handle Hand wash only Do not use to cut through bone Only cut on wood or plastic cutting boards; never cut on stone, metal or glass Made in Japan