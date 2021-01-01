Beyond DownÂ® 300 Thread Count Side Sleeper Synthetic Down Bed Pillow, Queen

The Beyond Down Side Sleeper Synthetic Down Bed Pillow has an attractive grid design on the cover. This accessory is gusseted for extra strength where needed. The comfortable, 300-thread count will be enough for the most sensitive of skin. This synthetic pillow has a 100 percent cotton cover. The down like polyester gel fiber fill provides the feel of feathers without the allergen concerns. The hypoallergenic pillow is designed for side sleepers. This machine washable item is easy to care for and will offer years of satisfaction.