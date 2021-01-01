OXO Â® 11-lb. Food Scale with Pull-Out Display

Advertisement
A pullout display makes it easy to view measurements provided by this sleek food scale from OXO. The scale accurately weighs everything from an eighth of an ounce to 11 pounds, also providing volume measurement for water-based ingredients. Convenient features include a conversion chart, tare function and a meter indicator that provides information on how much capacity is left on scale.View all OXO products Stainless steel Tare function Measures in U.S. and metric, within 1/8 oz. or 1 g Includes 4 AAA batteries 11-lb. capacity Imported