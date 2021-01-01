Pleasant Hearth AR-1021 Arrington Fireplace Screen and Bi-Fold Track-Free Glass Doors Medium Black and Gold Powder Coated Home Decor Accents Fire

Pleasant Hearth AR-1021 Arrington Fireplace Screen and Bi-Fold Track-Free Glass Doors, Medium The Pleasant Hearth AR-1021 Arrington Fireplace Screen and Glass Doors will increase safety, conserve energy and transform any traditional masonry fireplace design into a focal point in your home.Features:A warm hearth draws family together, evoking memories and providing a sense of comfort that only a working fireplace can bringWhen a fire is not burning, the warm air from your furnace or cool air from the air conditioner escapes up the flueThe Arrington saves energy by reducing up to 90-percent of this loss by adding a barrier, while protecting your family from hot sparks and fire containmentMade of heavy steel with a 1-inch deep frame and a high temperature black and gold powder-coated finish, the Arrington has doors that open 180-degrees for easy access to your fireplace and close tightly to smother a late night fire when everyone has left the roomThe bi-fold, track-free style doors are designed with easy catch magnets, clear 3/16-inch safety tempered glass and 4-inch easy grip handlesThe rigid mesh screen panels are secured with a magnetic closure to contain sparks better than freestanding fire screensThis decorative surface mount is made in the U.S.A., comes fully assembled (except door handles) and includes a hidden damper control knob for air flow control, heat resistant thick insulation, installation instructions and everything needed for an easy (3) step installThe AR-1021 fits openings 30-37-inches wide, 25.5-32.5-inches high with a 37.5-inch (W) by 33-inch (H) overall frameThe Arrington is designed for masonry fireplaces only and is not for pre-fabricated fireplacesAlways keep mesh panels closed and the glass doors open when fire is burning in fireplace Fire Screens Black and Gold Powder Coated