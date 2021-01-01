From house of hampton
Aquilina 3 Part Canister Tower Apothecary Jar
Advertisement
Features:Hand blown glassProduct Type: Apothecary JarColor: ClearPrimary Material: GlassSet Quantity: 3Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: GlamHandmade: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 4.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 4.67Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes