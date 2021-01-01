COVERGIRL AquaSmooth Compact Foundation with SPF 20, Natural Ivory 715, 0.4 oz

Create a beautiful finished look that lasts with COVERGIRL Smoothers Compact Foundation. Designed using breakthrough Aqua Current science, this vitamin-enriched foundation directs moisture to your skin's surface while blurring away imperfections for a smooth, well-hydrated complexion. You will love how this compact foundation makeup transforms from solid to liquid during application, then dries to an even, powder-light finish. Whatever your look, COVERGIRL Smoothers Compact Foundation will outlast your longest day, keeping your face radiant and natural looking. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, our products are never tested on animals. This solid foundation turns into liquid during application, then dries to an even, powder-light finish. Get incredible softness from a lightweight foundation. Smoothers Aqua Smooth Makeup features broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 20. Available in several different shades, ranging from light to tan. Finish off your look by pairing with COVERGIRL Smoothers Concealer Whether you are going for a classic look that's the foundation of your style, trying an advanced technique, looking for a skin treatment or just to treat your skin, COVERGIRL makeup has the professional quality makeup to enhance your natural radiance.