Zurn’s AquaSense® Z6920 Series was created with the health care industry in mind. With a chrome-plated finish on lead-free cast brass, these sensor faucets are built for high-use environments where durability and hands-free operation are a must. The hardwire-powered Z6920-XL-CWB’s infrared proximity sensor detects the user for precise hands-free operation. It has a 1.5 gpm aerator and 30-second timeout feature to save water and help keep costs down. Other flow control options include non-aerated and laminar flow with flow rates as low as 0.35 gpm. Its gooseneck spout extends to a height of 7-7/8 inches from the deck mount and stretches outward 5-3/8 inches to allow for plenty of room for washing inside the lavatory area. Note that the power converter for this hardwired faucet must be ordered separately (Item no. P6000-HWS) and will power up to 8 faucets. The Z6920 Series is a durable and practical solution for new commercial and retrofit construction projects alike. Zurn AquaSense Chrome Touchless Single Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet | Z6920-XL-CWB