For a cost-effective and reliable sensor-operated faucet built with durability and commercial environments in mind, here’s Zurn’s AquaSense® Z6913 Series. With a chrome-plated finish on heavy-duty cast brass, this line of single-hole sensor faucets will uphold its polished appearance despite high usage. The battery-powered Z6913-XL-FS’s infrared proximity sensor senses the user for precise hands-free operation. For those who prefer a long-term power solution, hardwired, plug-in, or our EcoVantage® Hydroelectric Generator options are available. Its 0.5 gpm slim-flow spray outlet and 30-second timeout feature conserve water and help keep costs down. This series has a larger-than-average reach extending to a height of 7-5/16 inches from the deck mount and stretching outward 4-3/4 inches to allow for more room inside the lavatory area. AquaSense® sensor faucets are a durable, water-efficient choice for new commercial and retrofit construction projects alike. Zurn AquaSense Chrome Touchless Single Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | Z6913-XL-F