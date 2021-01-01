For a cost-effective and reliable sensor-operated faucet built with durability and commercial environments in mind, here’s Zurn’s AquaSense® Z6913 Series. With a chrome-plated finish on heavy-duty cast brass, this line of single-hole sensor faucets will uphold its polished appearance despite high usage. The hardwire-powered Z6913-XL-CP4-CWB’s infrared proximity sensor senses the user for precise hands-free operation. Its 1.5 gpm aerator and 30-second timeout feature save water and help keep costs down. Other flow control options include non-aerated and laminar flow with flow rates as low as 0.35 gpm. This series has a larger-than-average reach extending to a height of 7-5/16 inches from the deck mount and stretching outward 4-3/4 inches to allow for more room inside the lavatory area. The Z6913-XL-CP4-CWB features a 4-inch cover plate to conceal any openings or holes. Note that the power converter for this hardwired faucet must be ordered separately (Item no. P6000-HWS) and will power up to 8 faucets. AquaSense® sensor faucets are a durable, water-efficient choice for new commercial and retrofit construction projects alike. Zurn AquaSense Chrome Touchless 4-in Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | Z6913-XL-CP4-CWB