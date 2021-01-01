Aquarius Bookcase with Sliding Door - Rustic Brown and Graphite

The Aquarius collection provides solutions for organizing your office in style. With its clean lines and metal accents, the contemporary pieces will help you get that wow effect to impress clients and employees alike. This bookcase is ideal for saving space in tight areas. Interior is divided vertically into 2 sections (16. 7" W) with 3 adjustable shelves on each side to increase storage possibilities. The sliding door allows efficient space utilization. Leg levelers to adapt to any floor irregularities. Made from high-density commercial-grade particle board, compliant with CARB phase 2. The bookcase meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA performance standards.