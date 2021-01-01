From wrought studio
'Aquarela Heart' Framed Print on Canvas
Advertisement
Features:Item comes ready to hangNo assembly is requiredHand aplication embellishmentProduct Type: PrintPrint Type: Primary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Canvas PrintAdditional Materials: Color: Pink/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Orientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: MexicoSubject: Framed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: PlasticFrame Color: WhiteOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: NoGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Aquarela HeartEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: TexturedEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 41.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 29.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.75Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 9Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: